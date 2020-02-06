VIDEO: February off to snowy start at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: February off to snowy start at Beaver Creek

News | February 6, 2020

Ross Leonhart

(Video won’t play? Click here.)

Enjoy a run through the trees of Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart on Thursday morning as another storm approaches ahead of the weekend. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

