VIDEO: First storm of the week drops 7 inches on Vail
(Can’t watch the video? Click here.)
Enjoy a ride down to Game Creek Bowl at Vail Mountain with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart after a 7-inch storm. More snow is in the forecast this week. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
Officials on moose hanging out along I-70 near Vail: ‘Just going to let it be, for now’
Colorado State Patrol said the animal has found a temporary habitat in an area between two wildlife fences and is choosing not to exit at this time.