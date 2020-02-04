VIDEO: First storm of the week drops 7 inches on Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: First storm of the week drops 7 inches on Vail

News | February 4, 2020

Ross Leonhart

Enjoy a ride down to Game Creek Bowl at Vail Mountain with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart after a 7-inch storm. More snow is in the forecast this week. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

