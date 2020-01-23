VIDEO: First tracks through Stone Creek Chutes at Beaver Creek on a powder day | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: First tracks through Stone Creek Chutes at Beaver Creek on a powder day

News | January 23, 2020

Ross Leonhart

WATCH: Enjoy a ride through Stone Creek Chutes at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart after the Beav’ reported 10 inches from the last 2 days.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

