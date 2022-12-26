 VIDEO: Game Creek Bowl opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com
VIDEO: Game Creek Bowl opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain

John LaConte
  

WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte delivers a video conditions report while snowboarding in Game Creek Bowl on Vail Mountain during the bowl’s first day of operation for the 2022-23 ski season. LaConte is riding a Weston Range snowboard.

