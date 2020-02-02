VIDEO: Groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek
(Video won’t play? Click here.)
Enjoy a ride down a groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart on Super Bowl Sunday morning ahead of this week’s storm. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
News
Vail Valley tourism spending is growing — but for how long?
Tourism spending in Eagle County is approaching $1 billion per year. Can it continue?