VIDEO: Groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek

News | February 2, 2020

Ross Leonhart

(Video won’t play? Click here.)

Enjoy a ride down a groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart on Super Bowl Sunday morning ahead of this week’s storm. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

News
See more