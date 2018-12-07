VIDEO: Grouse Mountain, Larkspur open at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — It was a day of fresh terrain at Beaver Creek on Friday.

Last weekend, people gathered at the Spruce Saddle area for the Birds of Prey World Cup races. But on Friday, skiers and snowboarders flocked to the same area for access to the Larkspur, Grouse Mountain and Birds of Prey lifts.

Beaver Creek now has more than 1,000 skiable acres, following 21 inches of new snow in the past week and 93 inches this season. The Beav’ is now offering top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain.

Talons, Beano’s Cabin and Zach’s Cabin are also open for the season.

Open lifts at Beaver Creek

Haymeadow Express Gondola (#1)

Rose Bowl Express Lift (#4)

Red Buffalo Express Lift (#5)

Centennial Express Lift (#6)

Cinch Express Lift (#8)

Birds of Prey Express Lift (#9)

Grouse Mountain Express Lift (#10)

Larkspur Express Lift (#11)

Strawberry Park Express Lift (#12)

Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (#16)

Lifts scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 8:

Riverfront Gondola (#7)

Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express Lift (#15)

Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express Lift (#18)

All skiers and snowboarders are reminded they must observe posted signs, closures and slow zones. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

McCoy Park opens Saturday with mountaintop snowshoe trails

The Nordic Center at Beaver Creek Resort is scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 8, with approximately 40 percent of its trails groomed and open for cross-country and snowshoeing, with more than 7.5 miles of cross-country trails. McCoy Park is accessible from the Strawberry Park Express Lift (#12). Cross-country and snowshoe rentals, as well as foot passenger tickets, are available at the Nordic Sports Center. For more information, contact the Nordic Sports Center at 970-754-5313.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.