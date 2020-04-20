VIDEO: Mikaela Shiffrin performs ‘Valerie’ in Facebook live with KT Tunstall

If you missed Mikaela Shiffrin’s Facebook live video on Friday raising money for Goggles For Docs with a musical performance, including “Valerie” on guitar, it’s worth a watch.

Virtual Après Ski with KT Tunstall and Mikaela Shiffrin Well, that was FUN! 🙃👏👏🙃Thank you so much, Reverb, for giving KT Tunstall and I the opportunity to join forces in the Virtual Après Ski Music Series to raise awareness for such a good cause (Goggles For Docs). ———Goggles for Docs (gogglesfordocs.com) was started by a doctor and ski industry pro to take on one aspect of the shortage – protective eyewear. Goggles for Docs connects individuals, snowsports equipment manufacturers, and hospitals in need by organizing, collecting, and donating used and new goggles to frontline healthcare workers in need.Visit GOGGLESFORDOCS.com to see how you can donate your used or new snow goggles to help protect hospital staff across the US. It’s simple – go to the webpage, learn more about the program, find a hospital that’s in need of goggles, and follow the process to sterilize and ship your goggles.Stay strong. Stay safe. Be kind. Posted by Mikaela Shiffrin on Friday, April 17, 2020

The Virtual Apres Ski Music Series by Reverb brought together Shiffrin in her Edwards home and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall in Los Angeles.

“Fun! I have no idea how that sounded,” Shiffrin said after her performance on the video with over 90,000 views, “but I can read your comments and that’s super, super fun.”

Tunstall, known for songs like “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” joined in the video.

“That sounded amazing, Mikaela,” the Scottish musician said. “Honestly, if I had to compete in a skiing competition, I would not do as well as you just did playing a song.”

Music: ‘It’s the language everybody can relate to’

Shiffrin is not the only local working on her musical prowess while at home.

The Borders family in West Vail are separated from their dad, Russ, who is in Wisconsin for work with his construction business. Chloe, 9, is spending most nights with her ukulele in hand and her dad on a Facetime chat, holding his guitar. They’ve been practicing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” recently.

“It’s going pretty good,” Chloe said, adding that it’s “a lot” of fun to spend time with her dad.

People across the valley are turning to musical instruments while at home.

“I really believe, and I’ve always believed this, that music works,” local music teacher Sue Pehrson said. “It’s the language that everybody can relate to. Right now in these times, I think it’s healing, encouraging and brings people and families together. It soothes their souls to get an instrument out and relax with it.”

Pehrson has been teaching music for over 30 years, including 20 in Minneapolis before moving here. With schools closed, she’s been offering free lessons online to her students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“It’s been really fun for me,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the kids faces, of course, because when you’re a teacher you miss them.”

Pehrson said the schools borrowed out instruments for students to play at home while schools are closed.

Chloe is one of Pehrson’s students getting together weekly online for 30-minute lessons. While Pehrson is booked with over 40 students, she tries to be flexible with adding more.

“I’ve been doing it forever. I love my career,” she said. “I’m lucky. I’m 63 years old and will probably be teaching until I’m 70.”

We don’t know who’s teaching Shiffrin, if anyone at all, but she’s certainly getting the hang of it.

