VIDEO: More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain Opening Day 2022

Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement.

But several more ungroomed runs greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.

Vail’s mid-mountain snow stake showed approximately 2 inches of fresh snow at 5 a.m., this added to the 6-8 inches the mountain received on Wednesday night to create a fresh layer of snow, which mixed in with the abundant man-made snow on the groomed runs and was left untouched on the ungroomed runs for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

