 VIDEO: New Year's Day float on Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon
VIDEO: New Year’s Day float on Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon

John LaConte
  

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte meets up with stand-up paddleboarder Ken Hoeve on New Year’s Day 2023, after Hoeve and others paddled the Shoshone rapids of the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon to start the new year.

