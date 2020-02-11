VIDEO: Scenes from Vail and Beaver Creek’s snow-filled weekend

(Can’t watch the video? Click here.)

WATCH: The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart just so happened to have the four days off when 3 feet of snow dropped on Vail and Beaver Creek this past weekend. Here’s his footage from the weekend at Vail and Beaver Creek. Follow Leonhart on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute