 VIDEO: Shredding the Indy Pass resorts in snowy Japan | VailDaily.com
VIDEO: Shredding the Indy Pass resorts in snowy Japan

John LaConte
  

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits the Aomori Spring ski area in Japan, which has partnered with the Indy Pass in an effort to attract American skiers and snowboarders.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods 157 splitboard.

