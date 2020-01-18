VIDEO: Snowboarding Overlook Trail at Beaver Creek, a popular summer hike
(Video won’t play? Click here.)
WATCH: Take a ride through the trees at Beaver Creek with Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Colorado
Avon reverts to ‘Heart of the Valley’ tagline, skipping Columbus Day, nixing puppy sales
Communications Manager Liz Wood said “The Heart of the Valley” helps with her effort to have people recognize Avon’s geographic location, and she had not been using “Endless Possibilities” much in her recent branding efforts.