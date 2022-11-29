 VIDEO: Storm brings another foot of snow to Vail during memorable November | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

VIDEO: Storm brings another foot of snow to Vail during memorable November

News News |

John LaConte
  

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, detailing what’s happening on the mountain.

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism