 VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail

News News |

John LaConte
  

Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism