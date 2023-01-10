VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail

Snowshoe tours New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices...
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and...
Canadian Brass with Kantorei Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle...
Vail’s 60th anniversary ‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort...
Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind...