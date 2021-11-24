VIDEO: Vail Mountain opens top to bottom terrain as snow falls

WATCH: The Vail Daily’s John LaConte delivers a conditions report while riding the newly opened terrain on Vail Mountain.

VAIL — Skiing and snowboarding Vail Mountain during the 2021-22 season no longer requires a ride down the gondola at the end of the day as Vail opened top-to-bottom skiing via Upper and Lower Lion’s Way on Wednesday.

The mountain now offers more than 250 acres of skiing and snowboarding with more than 2,500 feet of vertical.

A view of Upper Lion’s Way on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Vail. The snowy road provides an important connection in allowing skiers to egress the mountain without downloading the gondola.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

Vail reported an inch of snow on Wednesday morning at 5:41 a.m., and more continued to fall throughout the day. The valley floor had several inches by noon, snarling traffic in the area. I-70 and U.S. Highway 6 both reported closures in Eagle County during the a.m. hours on Wednesday.

New runs at top

Vail also opened a beginner terrain offering atop Eagle’s Nest with the fixed grip 3-person Little Eagle (Lift No. 15) opening for the season, along with the Thunder Cat Carpet (Lift No. 35) moving sidewalk. Accessing this terrain requires uploading the Eagle Bahn Gondola (Lift No. 19), followed by a download on the gondola to exit the mountain.

In the area known as Mountain Top atop the Mountain Top Express (Lift No. 4), the Slifer Express and Cappuccino runs are now open for the season, as well, joining the already open Swingsville, Ramshorn and Powerline runs.

A view of the Little Eagle area at Vail on Wednesday. The beginner terrain atop the Eagle Bahn Gondola opened for the season on Tuesday.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

Egressing the mountain at the end of the day without downloading Gondola One requires use of the Upper and Lower Lion’s Way roads, as well as portions of Lodgepole Gulch, Lower Bear Tree, Middle Born Free and the Vail Village Catwalk.

Those choosing to ski to the bottom must end the day in Vail Village at Mountain Plaza as access to Lionshead Village is not yet available.