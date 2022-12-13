VIDEO: Wildwood area now open on Vail Mountain as more snow blows in

Eagle County skiers and snowboarders awoke to good snow conditions on Tuesday morning, with Vail Mountain reporting 5 inches of fresh snow and Beaver Creek reporting 6 inches.

More snow continued to pile up throughout the ski day, with Vail and Beaver Creek snow stakes showing another 3-4 inches by the time the lifts closed on Tuesday.

The storm brought windy conditions as well. An updated advisory from the National Weather Service issued Tuesday afternoon said wind gusts of 35 miles per hour will be present through Wednesday evening.

A look at the Eagle’s Nest area of Vail Mountain on Tuesday, which saw low visibility and wind gusts. Windy conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Colorado ski meteorologist Joel Gratz with OpenSnow.com on Tuesday said the northern mountains of Colorado should be favored by the remaining storm on Wednesday.

The northern mountains of Colorado can include Vail and Beaver Creek but this especially applies to Steamboat ski resort, which saw the most snow of all Colorado resorts on Tuesday morning, reporting 11 inches of fresh snow.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tuesday’s fresh snow brought Beaver Creek to 100 inches for the season, with Vail at 107 inches. Beaver Creek opened its Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express chairlift on Tuesday while Vail Mountain inches closer to opening its Back Bowls for the season.

“We need about 12 more inches of snow before Vail Mountain Ski Patrol can finish their mitigation work, including explosives, ski cutting, marking hazards and more,” Vail Mountain wrote in a blog post published Monday.