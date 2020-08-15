VIDEOS: Watch the Grizzly Creek Fire from the air and the air support

Air crews continue to work on the Grizzly Creek Fire, which is burning east of Glenwood Springs in and around the Glenwood Canyon. This photo was taken Aug. 13, 2020, and release Saturday.

Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

Officials working on the Grizzly Creek Fire in and around the Glenwood Canyon are posting photos and videos to the USFS Rocky Mountain Region’s Flickr page for the event.

Here are a couple videos stamped Aug. 13 from the U.S. Forest Service. The exact locations of the video were not given. As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned more than 19,000 acres east of Glenwood Springs.

It started Monday afternoon along Interstate 70 in the Glenwood Canyon near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The cause remains under investigation.