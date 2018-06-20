Views, privacy and convenience can be found at 460 Rolling Hills Drive (video)

With unrivaled natural mountain surroundings, 460 Rolling Hills Drive is an astounding, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a timeless legacy property in one of the Vail Valley's most desired locations.

The home is situated in Creamery Ranch, an exclusive gated community in the scenic Lake Creek valley in Edwards. The original and current owners of this 14,677 square-foot mountain estate enjoyed first pick of the home sites and chose this lot above all others.

The main level lives like a ranch style home with expansive views of the Sawatch Range to the south. A great room, a formal dining room, office, a butler's kitchen and a kitchen and hearth room round out the main floor. The master wing has two private bedrooms joined by a cozy sitting room that features a moss stone fireplace, a second personal study, two elaborate master bathrooms and a two-story walk-in closet.

This nine bedroom home is large enough to accommodate multi generations or a number of guests and it perfect for entertaining. Guest bedrooms, a game room, a work out area and an indoor hot tub are on the lower level. Perhaps the most unique feature is the on-site chapel which features uncompromised views of snow-capped mountains and ornate custom woodwork.

"The market, especially for really unique properties like this, is very robust right now," said Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "When you have great homes or condos that are coming on the market they're actually selling rather quickly because we are seeing very low inventory."

In addition to what's indoors, the outdoor living space allows you to take in the scenery even more with several patios and a custom-built water feature that flows throughout the south-facing, elevated backside of the home.

Recommended Stories For You

"You have everything you could want at 460 Rolling Hills Drive with the combination of convenience, privacy and value," said Stockton. "At the price per square foot, you couldn't build a home like this today."

You can view 460 Rolling Hills Drive by going to the open house from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. For more information, contact Tye Stockton at The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby's International Realty at 970.470.6212 and http://www.460rollinghills.com.