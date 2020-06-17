Vilar Center posts limited ticket sales for upcoming Thursday night performances from local artists

On Wednesday, June 10, the Vilar Performing Arts Center welcomed a live audience for the first time since the coronavirus restrictions started in mid-March.

Matt Phillips | Special to the Daily

A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the upcoming shows in the Ghost Light Sessions at the Vilar Performing Arts Center [VPAC]. The free, live-streamed series has featured regional musicians. The VPAC believes it was the first indoor musical venue in the state to welcome back live audiences, as it hosted guests invite-only at last week’s show on June 11.

“We believe nothing can compare to the feeling and power of a live performance. The exhilaration is palpable. The arts transcend generations, they bring communities together, they cross cultures and unite us all. That is why we feel it is essential to keep the music going – especially now as we need, more than ever, to find a way to reconnect,” said Duncan Horner, executive director of the VPAC.

The VPAC is working hard to exceed the guidelines set forth by local, regional, state and federal agencies for operating in a COVID-19 environment. New protocols and procedures include temperature checks, six feet of physical distancing between groups in the auditorium and a mask requirement in common areas. Additionally, no bags are permitted in the building (aside from a small clutch purse). Visit vilarpac.org/covid19-policy/ for the full details. The policies will continue to evolve as Eagle County advances through the reopening phases.

Tickets for the upcoming shows, including Brothers Keeper on June 25; Andrew McConathy & The Drunken Hearts on July 2; Bonfire Dub on July 9; Tierro Band with Bridget Law on July 16; Tenth Mountain Division on July 23; Trace Bundy on July 30; Jubilingo on Aug. 6; and Elephant Collective on Aug. 27 went on sale today at 11 a.m. at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; http://www.vilarpac.org).

Previous shows in the Ghost Light Sessions can be viewed on the VPAC’s YouTube Channel.