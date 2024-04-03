Vilar lets the dogs out: Puppy Pals LIVE! comes to Beaver Creek

Kenny Mikey, general manager and host of Puppy Pals LIVE! doesn’t consider himself a dog person. In fact, he has eight cats and zero dogs in his Florida home. But the dogs he works and travels with for the show have won his heart.

“I don’t think I’m a dog person, but I do love these dogs,” he said.

As he drives across the country with the three poodles — one red standard, one toy partie and one miniature — Gizmo sits to his right, Cash sits on his lap and Rudy hangs out in the backseat, often with his head on Mikey’s shoulder.

“The snuggling doesn’t hurt — it’s 24 hours a day of loving,” he said. “Rudy, the red standard poodle, puts his paws on your chest and looks deep into your eyes.”

Mikey considers himself the “fourth dog of the comedy team.” He scored the gig through his experience as a clown with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. About 20 years ago, when Mikey was in full clown makeup, a young kid came up to him and talked about how much he loved clowning. Mikey thought the kid’s unicycle skills were special, so he kept his eye on his career. That former kid — Wesley Williams — now rides the world’s tallest unicycle while touring with Ringling Bros. He also created Puppy Pals, out of his deep love for animals.

Williams found three rescue poodles and worked with a trainer during the pandemic, so he had plenty of time to hone the dogs’ skills before hitting the stage. It began as a virtual show and moved to touring after shutdowns eased. He hired Mikey to host Puppy Pals LIVE! based on his ability to entertain audiences.

“I’m just a comedian is really what I am. I’m just a guy who likes to work an audience,” he said.

Mikey didn’t have a huge learning curve with the dogs because they know the drill. He simply refocuses them through enthusiasm if they get distracted.

“The dogs know the show better than the performers do, but sometimes they need slight direction and hyping them along, encouraging them,” he said. “They love doing the show. It’s like playtime for them. And they love applause. They’re definitely jazzed.”

The show opens with tricks, and then Mikey tells the audience about the personalities, quirks and dynamics of the dogs.

“The audience becomes invested in what’s going on because of the dogs’ personalities,” he said.

Puppy Pals LIVE! differs from other dog shows, in that it’s not just trick after trick after trick; though there are plenty of outstanding moments, like when they zoom up and down slides in the all-star race, cross a high wire, drive a little car or make their way up a double ladder in the Canine Ninja Warrior contest. But, between tricks, audiences really get to know the dogs.

“We definitely do plenty of tricks, but we want the audience to have a connection with the dogs,” he said. “They can see the dynamics (like) Gizmo barking at the other dogs because he thinks it’s his job to tell the other dogs what to do. It’s about their personality. It’s about having fun and engaging the audiences. And, it’s comedy.”