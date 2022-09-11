Vilar Performing Arts Center introduces STARS For Families

Sugar Skull! is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos.

For decades, Eagle County students and teachers have attended the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s celebrated STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) performances, which welcomes nearly 8,000 children and educators to the theater annually for 15-plus performances that span music, dance and theatrical performances. For many local children, this series provides a child’s first interaction with the performances in a traditional theater setting.

New in 2022, the VPAC will reach beyond the daytime format of STARS to bring local parents and children together to enjoy educational and entertaining performances as a family. STARS For Families, as the initiative is called, will feature two special performances.

“Experiencing the live performing arts as a family is a powerful way to start new conversations between parents and children, and to establish a shared appreciation for the arts in the household. We are thrilled to bring these exciting theatrical performances to local families,” said VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson.

STARS For Families performances include:

Sugar Skull! A Día De Muertos Musical Adventure

Friday, Oct. 14 | 6:30 p.m. | Battle Mountain High School

Twelve-year-old Vita Flores thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it’s too late? “Sugar Skull!” is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect Fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. All attendees must register.

Colorado Symphony Petite Musique presents ‘The Story of Peter Rabbit – El Cuento de Peter Rabbit’

Saturday, April 2 | 4 p.m. | Vilar Performing Arts Center

Petite Musique is an interactive concert program designed to introduce very young children to the instruments of the orchestra through music telling of a children’s story. The Colorado Symphony is happy to present Petite Musique, its bilingual early childhood music concert program. “The Story of Peter Rabbit” will be told through a 16-piece orchestra, a bilingual narrator who will incorporate storytelling, singing and dance in both English and Spanish. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 & under.

For more information on VPAC’s STARS For Families performances or to learn more about the STARS series of daytime student performances held at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit VilarPAC.org .