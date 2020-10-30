Visual Artist in Vail Valley – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Visual Artist

1. Pamela Olson

2. Hunter Schleper

3. John Trammell

With each bowl, plate and sculpture she makes, Pamela Olson works to infuse the world around her into her ceramics.

“I bring nature into the studio and recreate it,” she said.

Some of her iconic work includes Columbine flower sculptures, which have “a beautiful shape and form.” At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson encouraged her ceramics students at Colorado Mountain College to continue sculpting, and she did the same. She also started growing vegetables from seed, and she’s incorporated elements from her new garden into one of her latest bodies of work.

“I call them my gardens of hope,” she said. “I was able to nurture that and have that grow. It gave me hope.”

-Casey Russell