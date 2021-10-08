VMS golf takes third at state

The Vail Mountain School boys golf team took third at the state tournament Tuesday at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School boys golf team took third at the boys state tournament on Tuesday at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth. Their stellar play marks the team’s best-ever results in the tournament after a high-performing season.

Sophomore Tiki Jaffe led the Gore Rangers with a score of 75 in the first round, followed by a 73 in the second round, earning him a spot in sixth as an individual. Felix Gruner, a junior, followed with a 78 in the first round and a 76 in the second. Sophomore Stewie Bruce put up an 80 and a 75, and junior Hunter Salani scored a 79 and an 80.

“Conditions were fantastic both days,” said VMS coach Will Sipf. “Competition was high. After Day One, Aspen held a nine-stroke lead on us and most everyone else, and we all knew we would be chasing them on Tuesday. On Day Two, we played much better. I’m so proud of the boys’ focus and determination to grind it out hard, and we stayed nine back to finish in third.”

Vail Christian’s Connor Downey, a senior, placed first overall at the tournament with a score of 139.

“We could not have been happier for Connor Downey taking the individual title, huge accomplishment for him and for Vail. Our boys were waiting for him on the 18 green to watch the finish and they were all so excited,” Sipf said. “It was an awesome day for Vail golf.”

As the Gore Rangers reflect on an incredible season, things are looking optimistic down the road with this team composed of juniors and sophomores.

“I was so excited for our finish and could not be more proud in the final results of the season,” Sipf said. “We had a young team, and they were a threatening team throughout the tournament and held it together very well. From fifth last year to third this year, the season was a massive success for us and cannot stress enough how well our team kept their composure and played with integrity.”

“It was an awesome season, and I cannot wait until next year,” he added.