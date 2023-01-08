VMS speaker series welcomes former director of international admissions

Becky Munsterer Sabky is a former director of international admissions at Dartmouth College.

Vail Mountain School is hosting Becky Munsterer Sabky as part of the Vail Mountain School Speaker Series on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Peter Abuisi Theater.

Those interested in learning more about the college admission process should consider attending this free event to hear directly from Sabky, a former director of international admissions at Dartmouth College.

Sabky’s book, “Valedictorians at the Gate: Standing Out, Getting In, and Staying Sane While Applying to Colleges,” explores the process of who gets in and who doesn’t and why, based on her 13 years of personal experiences at Dartmouth as an admissions director. The book is a must-have guide for parents and students, offering her insider perspective on an admissions process gone mad.

Broken into three parts: the search, the application, and the decision, “Valedictorians at the Gate” illuminates hard-learned lessons from behind the battle lines of Ivy League admissions (do not write your essay about Hermione Granger; do write about your summer spent mowing park district lawns) with wonderful anecdotes and stories that bring out the ‘human’ in humanities.

This is the book that not only demystifies the application process, it humanizes it and places the control firmly in the students’ and their families’ hands. And more importantly, it explains the vital keys any school is looking for to complete “the pool”—shorthand for how the applicant, as an admitted student, will enhance the college vs. what the college will do for the student. Becky herself was rejected from Dartmouth as a student applicant, and maintains that it’s one of the best things that ever happened to her.

In the chapter that examines what to do, and not do while on the waitlist for your dream school, Sabky recalls an interaction with a disgruntled father who called her saying, “You can’t do this to my little Katie. You have to let her in. She’ll have to go to Colby,” to which Becky flatly replies, “I went to Colby. I would love to speak to your daughter about how wonderful of an opportunity the school will be for her if you’d only let the applicant speak to me herself.”

Sabky got the idea to write “Valedictorians at the Gate” after her essay about the most memorable college recommendation she received went viral in the New York Times. No, it wasn’t the rec from Michelle Obama or Spielberg. It was a high school janitor touting the applicant’s caring and compassion that got him through the admissions gate.

VMS welcomes the entire community to this informative presentation for anyone thinking about the college application process.