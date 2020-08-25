Voluntary fishing closures imposed on the lower Eagle River

Due to high water temperatures, low flows, and reduced oxygen in the water, fish in the river are under extreme stress. Additional stress from fishing, catching, handling, releasing and wading may result in the onset of disease and/or fish mortality.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for your cooperation in a voluntary fishing closure from 2 pm to midnight on the Eagle River from Alkali Creek near Wolcott to the Colorado River in Dotsero.

Please consider fishing at higher elevation lakes and streams where environmental factors are much less severe. If you must fish, do not play fish to exhaustion or remove fish from the water while releasing them. Additionally, please fish early in the day, when water temperatures are cooler.

If current conditions persist, Colorado Parks and Wildlife may consider further restrictions to preserve the fishery resource.

For additional information, please contact Glenwood Springs Colorado Parks and Wildlife office at (970) 947-2920.

Eagle River Watershed Council suggests that anglers carry thermometers and check river temperatures frequently when fishing, in addition to abiding by the voluntary fishing closure. Fish begin to feel negative effects of stress when water is 65 degrees and warmer.