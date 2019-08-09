Volunteers needed for 25th annual Eagle River Cleanup on Sept. 7

Katie Anderson, Chris Milner and their dog, Tippet, pick up trash along the Gore Valley Trail during the 2017 Eagle River Cleanup. The event returns Sept. 7, followed by a barbecue at the Broken Arrow in Arrowhead.

Daily file photo

The Eagle River Cleanup started with just a few dedicated local citizens 25 years ago and has since become a beloved local tradition for hundreds of volunteers.

And it’s almost that time again to clean up and protect the waterways of Eagle County. The Eagle River Watershed Council is proudly preparing for the 25th annual Eagle River Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This year, over 350 volunteers are expected to help care for and revitalize our local streams and rivers. With the high snowpack this past winter and subsequent steady river flows through the summer there has likely been a lot of trash deposited and moved to the river and banks. With the lower water levels in early fall, we expect some interesting finds this year.

This popular, county-wide event is organized by Eagle River Watershed Council and presented by Vail Resorts EpicPromise. The cleanup is also sponsored by many local businesses and supported by the true heroes of the day — the hard-working volunteers from Red Cliff to Dotsero to East Vail.

From 9 a.m. to noon, teams of volunteers will move up the streambanks along the Eagle and Upper Colorado Rivers as well as Gore Creek to pick up trash and show support for the conservation and enhancement of our local watershed. In total, this massive community effort will clean nearly 70 miles of streams throughout Eagle County. The cleanup helps ensure the health and continued vitality of our beloved waterways.

Following the cleanup, volunteers and their families are rewarded by a barbecue provided by Vail Resorts, the Broken Arrow and Arrowhead Alpine Club at the Broken Arrow in Arrowhead from noon to 2 p.m. The party features live music from The Runaway Grooms, beer from Bonfire Brewing, and a wonderful lunch for volunteers and their families.

Each participant will receive a free t-shirt and a ticket for our prize drawing. At the BBQ we will also announce the winner of the Most Unusual Piece of Trash Award. The winner will have the honor of keeping Bigmouth Billy Bass, a singing fish trophy, in honor of their unique find.

More volunteers are always needed. Please call Eagle River Watershed Council at (970) 827-5406 or email Kate Isaacson at isaacson@erwc.org to confirm your usual segment, sign up for a new one, or join an existing team. Pre-registration is required as volunteers meet on or close to the river at assigned locations on the day of the event. Those that cannot attend, but want to support the event should call Eagle River Watershed Council to learn more about sponsorship or donate online at erwc.org.