Vote Diane Mitsch Bush in the Colorado primary; ballots due Tuesday, June 26 (letter)

With less than a week to go, I encourage Democrats (and unaffiliated voters) to vote for Diane Mitsch Bush in the Colorado primary election. Tuesday, June 26, is the last day to get in your ballot.

I grew up in Colorado and came back after six years on both the East and West coasts because this race is incredibly important. I was, and continue to be, inspired and motivated by Diane — I'm so glad I came home to see her elected.

One of Diane's main priorities in Congress is to pass universal, single-payer health care — something critical to this community, as mental health and other resources are desperately needed. Unfortunately, our current U.S. representative has not made this one of his priorities.

Diane was also awarded 2017 Conservation Colorado's Legislator of the Year for her decades of dedication to protect our land, water and wildlife. She appreciates that our environment is not just something we love, appreciate and enjoy here in Colorado — it's also a foundation of our economy.

Diane is accumulating an impressive list of endorsements, recently adding Emily's List, the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the first sitting congressman to endorse in this race, Raul Grijalva.

Be a voter this Tuesday, and get this strong, smart woman on the Democratic ticket.

Emily Boyd

Gypsum