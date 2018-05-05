Vote for Albert Ewing for Eagle-Vail Metro District; he knows our community (letter)

I've lived in Eagle-Vail for 19 years and have seen firsthand the care and pride the property owners of Eagle-Vail have with their homes and in the community.

Albert Ewing, my neighbor and friend, has lived in Eagle Vail, for 30 years. He knows our community. Our best financial interests, as well as honest foresight for present and future projects in Eagle-Vail, are Albert's natural, invaluable skills. His background as an architectural engineer gives him a keen eye for detail and laser awareness for complex issues.

Albert has helped me on a professional level on several projects, all the while being the best neighbor a person could have. I know that he would be good for our beautiful community and that his election to the metro board would benefit us all.

Please vote in the upcoming Eagle-Vail Metro District elections, and vote for Albert Ewing — he's the one wearing shorts. All year-round.

Jenny Ricca

Eagle-Vail