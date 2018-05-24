Vote for Kristin Bertuglia and Adam Palmer in Holy Cross election; it matters (letter)

In this day and age of blaring and relentless headlines, sometimes it's the much less obvious that can make as big a difference (or bigger) in our lives. Such is the case with the elections for directors of our local utility, Holy Cross Energy.

I have known both Kristin Bertuglia and Adam Palmer for many, many years. I hold each of them in the absolute highest esteem. In each case, their intellect and integrity reflects exactly the person I want representing me when it comes to energy and matters of local importance.

Please join me in voting for both Kristin and Adam in the current Holy Cross election. It matters.

Sincerely,

Rob LeVine

Vail