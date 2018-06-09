Vote for Phil Weiser for attorney general of Colorado (letter)

I have been carefully listening to Mr. Weiser (who prefers to be called Phil) for a while now at forums and other gatherings. He and his Democratic opponent vary little on the issues that confront Coloradoans; so little, in fact, that it is quite a challenge to support one over the other. Both have diverse and qualifying backgrounds.

However, there is a difference that I have discerned: Mr. Weiser is wholly consistent with his declaration to run a clean campaign. This and perhaps this alone distinguishes him from his opponent. He is courteous and respectful with a firm hand on the issues.

He shows himself to be extremely knowledgeable while leaving room for dissenting opinions to be expressed. This characteristic will lend itself to working with and garnering cooperation of all manner of legislators, constituents, those under his leadership, the executive branch and others in the profession and interested parties in all things legal.

I believe him when he states his duty is to uphold the law and advocate for all within the scope of the office of attorney general in our great state of Colorado.

Sincerely,

Katharine Thomas

Recommended Stories For You

Highlands Ranch