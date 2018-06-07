Vote Phil Weiser for attorney general to make our environment a top priority (letter)

Throughout the western slope of Colorado, we are privileged to live and work in beautiful mountain communities where you can ski in the morning, hike in the afternoon and fish in the evening. Our Colorado way of life and the steps our state has taken to preserve our land, air and water for future generations are under assault by current Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Coloradans need to fight back, and this June we have the opportunity to vote for a proven and energetic leader dedicated to making our environment a top priority of the attorney general's office.

Join me in voting for Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general. Phil will work tirelessly in collaboration with our local government and business leaders to find solutions to protect our natural resources, make oil and gas drilling safe, keep our public lands public and address climate change.

Phil has been endorsed by former Gov. Bill Ritter, a leader in environmental policy, who stated in his endorsement that Phil will be a "… force for progress." All of our Eagle County Commissioners have endorsed Phil, praising his talent for being an innovative problem solver for the challenges of the 21st century. Phil Weiser is the best choice for Colorado's next attorney general.

Catherine Gassman

Edwards