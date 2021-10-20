Vote Yes for 6A! All Access Rec

Photo taken by Nate Peterson for Vail Daily

It’s crystal clear that our valley has become a world renowned destination; prized as a pinnacle of health and wellness. In this year’s local election, Yes for 6A gives voters the opportunity to double down and invest in the health, wellness, and happiness of locals. Yes for 6A means year-round access to new community spaces, behavioral health programs and social activities for everyone who calls the Eagle River Valley home.

As one of the valley’s longest-standing providers of health and wellness activities, primarily for locals, Mountain Rec now looks to expand its facilities through a capital improvement project called All Access Rec. Currently over capacity everyday and with our community asking for more space and more activities – it’s time to invest now.

What a Yes Vote Means in November

If approved in November, the ballot measure will allow Mountain Recreation to turn its aging facilities into vibrant multi-generational community centers and allow the district to enhance programs for kids, families, adults, and seniors. Supporting this initiative will cost the average homeowner just $18 a month in increased taxes thanks to the diligent fundraising efforts of Mountain Rec staff who have already raised $6 million to date and counting. This is the first property-tax increase request from the District in 20 years.

Photo taken by Nate Peterson for Vail Daily

Local Leaders Voice their Support

So far, the ballot initiative has garnered support across the valley, including from many organizations, businesses, and individuals. See what local leaders have said about the initiative on Yesfor6a.org including some below:

– “A yes vote is an investment in the overall health of this valley, both physically and mentally, and that investment is one we’re inclined to say voters won’t regret.”- Vail Daily Editorial Board, October 7, 2021

– “Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health support Mountain Rec’s goal of expanding and improving community recreation center facilities and programs,” offers Chris Lindley of EVBH. “Mountain Rec’s facilities have the power to increase year-round opportunities for physical exercise and create a stronger, more resilient community by creating social hubs for residents of all ages along with increased access to behavioral health programs and social activities.”

– “Our board believes that voting YES on 6A signifies support for investment in our community that reaches across age, cultural, and economic divides. It’s a vote to preserve and enhance quality of life for our year-round residents.” – Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership

– “Mountain Recreation is proposing an upstream solution to the physical and mental health struggles our community members experience every day. Community members of all income levels and abilities will have the opportunity to improve their health before they find themselves in the doctor’s office.” – Faviola Alderete

– “Providing mountain kids with the opportunity to be their best in athletic arenas is crucial to self-confidence, team awareness, and the joy of sport. This starts with access to the activities, and Mountain Recreation has been there for so many of us, providing local kids the opportunities they might not get from higher-priced sport clubs.” – Geoff Grimmer

Photo taken by Nate Peterson for Vail Daily

To date, Mountain Rec’s staff, volunteers, and our community have maximized every square inch of its facilities. In the pursuit of healthy and active lives over the past 20 years and across hundreds of programs; our community has become stronger and more connected at Mountain Rec. With your support we can build strategic foundations, giving way to improve local health, boost our economy, and provide a place where we all belong.

This ad paid for by yes for 6a