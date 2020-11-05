‘Paws on the ground’ by late 2023 as Colorado voters pass wolf reintroduction measure

Colorado Parks and Wildlife now must develop a plan and reintroduce an undetermined number of gray wolves by the end of 2023 on former habitat in the state west of the Continental Divide.

Associated Press

Colorado’s wolf reintroduction initiative was headed for victory Thursday as opponents conceded defeat and backers hailed the precedent-setting shift of state voters directing their government for the first time to introduce an imperiled species.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife now must develop a plan and reintroduce an undetermined number of gray wolves by the end of 2023 on former habitat in the state west of the Continental Divide.

Proponents emphasized this means “paws on the ground” by the end of 2023.

Those opposed to wolf reintroduction conceded that, with 90% of the votes counted and Proposition 114 ahead with 50.3% in favor and 49.7% against, wolf reintroduction is moving ahead against their wishes.

“Coloradans Protecting Wildlife stands firm in our belief that the forced introduction of wolves into Colorado is bad policy and should not have been decided by the voters,” opposition campaign spokesman Patrick Pratt said.

Read more via The Denver Post.