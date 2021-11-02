Voters reject tax increase for Mountain Recreation facility upgrades

A rendering of the proposed upgrades to the Edwards Field House.

Courtesy illustration

Returns at 9 p.m. Tuesday show Ballot Issue 6A behind in the polls by a margin of 302 votes.

6A asks voters in the Mountain Recreation District in western Eagle County to to approve a property-tax increase that will support about $60 million in construction, as well as provide operating and maintenance funds moving forward.

Returns show 3,020 votes in favor of the tax increase with 3,322 votes opposed.

Janet Bartnik, Mountain Recreation’s executive director who also is running for town council in Eagle, said the effort was a result of community listening sessions and planning.

“While sharing information at over 30 events across the valley and connecting with the community, we heard loud and clear that many community members want these improvements, but we also heard that the total cost of improvements felt steep to taxpayers,” Bartnik said. “I am pleased with the work done by our team to sharpen the pencil and appreciate the board’s thoughtful discussions about the costs and concerns we heard from our community members.”

Mountain Rec said the mill levy increase of 4.505 mills would raise about $3.8 million in 2022 and afterward and is estimated to cost $32 per year per $100,000 in home value, about $217 per year for the average home in the district.

The effort would fund renovation and expansion of recreation facilities in Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum to provide new recreation spaces, equipment and programs and community health and well-being services for children, teens, adults, families and seniors; year-round access through updated and new community spaces, behavioral health programs, local nonprofit services and social activities; and improvements to trailhead, swimming, and recreational facilities to provide more access for active outdoor recreation, summer camps, and youth and adult recreation programs.