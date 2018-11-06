Voters resoundingly reject proposed campaign-funding amendment 75

EAGLE COUNTY — State voters overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that could have helped those running against wealthy candidates.

In statewide results just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, Amendment 75 was being soundly defeated by a 66 percent to 34 percent margin. Eagle County voters were rejecting the measure by a similar margin, 61 percent to 39 percent.

Depending on who you ask, Amendment 75 was either a matter of fairness or a way to allow still more money into state elections.

The amendment was an attempt to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates. If a candidate put more than $1 million of his or her own money into a campaign, then individual contributors to other candidates for the same seat would be able to put five times the current limit of $1,150 toward those candidates.

Former State Sen. Greg Brophy, a Republican from the eastern Colorado town of Wray, is one of the backers of Amendment 75. In an October interview,

Brophy said the amendment was an attempt to level the playing field.

That field was particularly tilted in this year's gubernatorial race.

Governor-elect Jared Polis, a Democrat, as of September had put $18.3 million of his own money into the campaign. Republican Walker Stapleton as of August had raised about $2.4 million. About $1 million came from Stapleton.

As of the most recent reporting period, Polis' campaign

http://tracer.sos.colorado.gov/PublicSite/SearchPages/CandidateDetail.aspx?Type=CA&SeqID=37447 had spent about $22.7 million. The Stapleton campaign

http://tracer.sos.colorado.gov/PublicSite/SearchPages/CandidateDetail.aspx?Type=CA&SeqID=38811 had spent about $3.7 million.

Brophy said it's simply impossible to be outspent by that margin and remain competitive in a statewide race.

The current limits, along with the self-funding exemption, stem from Amendment 27, a 2002 amendment championed by Common Cause Colorado. That amendment passed with more than 65 percent of the vote.

Common Cause Colorado Outreach Director Caroline Fry said in October that group opposed Amendment 75 because it will put still more money into campaigns. The goal, she said, is less-expensive political campaigns.

But, Fry added, there are no easy answers to the Amendment 27 loophole allowing wealthy candidates to self-fund their campaigns. She noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that limits on self-funding are unconstitutional.

