Votes are in: Best of Vail Valley 2020 to be announced Thursday night

We asked. You voted.

Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: The Best of Vail Valley 2020 magazine will be inserted in Friday’s Vail Daily. The winners will be announced ahead of time on Thursday night on the Vail Daily’s social channels.

The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley is back and better than ever. The local readers’ choice awards are the go-to source for all the best stuff this valley has to offer — voted on by you, our loyal readers.

In the Best of Vail Valley 2020, nearly 90,000 votes were cast by readers across 67 categories — broken down into Arts and Activities; Food and Drink; Retail; and Services. Votes came in from all 50 states and six continents — where are our Antarctica readers?

There’s no doubt 2020 has been a trying year with the coronavirus altering our way of life here in the valley. And the Vail Daily is dedicated to telling this community’s comeback story from start to finish. When the pandemic first hit, we quickly adjusted to provide Open For Business listings, a Silver Linings section and a Show Us Your Mask photo contest, in addition to our usual local coverage.

The Best of Vail Valley is an annual love letter about what makes this place great — from local restaurants, shops and outfitters to service professionals, teachers and hair stylists.

New categories this year include Best Community Outreach Program, Best Locally Made Product, Best Newcomer and Best Teacher — although we recognize all teachers are doing hero’s work in 2020.

The classics are still there like Best Steak, Best Cocktail and Best Musician.

With some categories, we’re starting to see a trend of repeat winners, but we’re excited to see how some of the popular new establishments fare in 2021.

The Best of Vail Valley takes a lot of work to put together, and on a quick timeframe. But we do it all for you, our loyal readers, and to celebrate the best of the best in a place we call home, or home away from home.

There’s a lot to celebrate in the valley — especially with the challenges faced in 2020 — and the Best of Vail Valley is here to recognize all of the hard work done. While the Best of Vail Valley recognizes the top three in each category, all local businesses are what make this place what it is, what we all love.

Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thank you to all who voted. Best of Vail Valley will be available on http://www.vaildaily.com as well as on newsstands everywhere this winter.

We’re looking forward to seeing you on the slopes soon as the snow starts to fall!

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.