VPAC holiday series includes Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Veronica Swift, Asleep at the Wheel and more

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical" is a family show that will truly make your heart sing.

Courtesy photo

The holidays are more than just a season at the Vilar Performing Arts Center – they’re a feeling. With family programming for all to enjoy Dec. 19-Jan. 5, that feeling is one of warmth, love and family – all coming together to enjoy the performing arts in the world-class venue at Beaver Creek during the most magical time of the year.

As the VPAC enters its 25th anniversary season it kicks off with a holiday lineup that includes eight shows over three weeks starting in mid-December and features classic songs of the season, timeless jazz classics, good ol’ rock and roll and so much more to bring the family together during the holidays. The lobby will also once again bring in a pinefur holiday tree to bring the magic, light and joy of the holiday right inside the theater.

After a day on the slopes, the VPAC – located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village – awaits to keep the entertainment going during the holidays. With a giant, two-story festive holiday tree in the VPAC lobby, there are also photo opportunities for those holiday cards going out this year – or just for Instagram.

It’s so heartwarming to see that a little reindeer with a little red nose can bring such magic into the lives of so many. But that’s exactly what Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer does on stage each holiday season. What’s more, Rudolph brings all his special friends and characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice and Yukon Cornelius. You just couldn’t ask for a more joyful celebration with an amazing cast of characters and an adventure that teaches what makes each one of us different — and, especially, what makes each of us so special in our own way! It’s a family show that will truly make your heart sing.

Mesmerizing. Enchanting. That’s Veronica Swift — first noted as a jazz singer, she has expanded her vocabulary to every genre. Critics agree that “her pitch is precise, her enunciation crisp, with technique to spare.” Swift has an innate ability to transcend different styles and fully embody them with her own take and authenticity to tell a story. And that’s what makes her one of the most skillful singers while displaying a theatrical approach as an enchanting artist. Her range is wide and her voice — flexible. Accompanying Swift will be the Denver-based H2 Big Band, noted for its “virtuoso musicality and superb blend.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



In concert halls throughout the world, the lives of audiences of every age are brightened with the light-hearted humor and virtuosity of the Canadian Brass. They’re spontaneous and versatile — and incredibly talented musicians whose repertoire includes everything from Baroque to Dixieland to new works created especially for them. Their lively dialogue and unique theatrical effects combine with music, surprise and delight – and will even have the most refined member of the audience toe tapping. Add Kantorei, the Denver-based choral ensemble to the cast, and the evening at once becomes memorable.

Canadian Brass will perform their Holiday Spectacular with Kantorei Dec. 23.

Nina Yoshida Nelsen/Courtesy photo

What can you say about a hallowed Texas band that has won ten Grammy awards, released over 20 albums and has charted over 21 singles on the Billboard country charts? Led by their charismatic original member and leader Ray Benson, Asleep at the Wheel is made up of incredibly talented musicians, with their signature “scruffy” look, who, when it comes to Western swing, get it right. Formed on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia and inspired by honky-tonk music, the band has been packin’ ‘em in with its blend of country, jazz, blues, rockabilly and swing. Still scruffy, the Wheel, over 50-years-old, is the quintessential American roots band.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Led Zeppelin 2: The Live Experience

For one brief night, watching LED ZEPPELIN 2: The Live Experience is a way to re-live the magic of Led Zeppelin without having to camp out for days. They absolutely recreate the sights, sounds and pure rock and roll euphoria of a Zeppelin concert. Resplendent in satin and denim, the LZ2 delivers the intense, raw energy and dynamics from the entire catalog of Zeppelin studio, live and bootleg recordings. In their own way, the group replicates the marauding ways of their blues-rock forefathers like conquering Vikings. It’s all there: high-volume bombastic attack and loose takes on riffs and fills.

Led Zeppelin 2: The Live Experience takes the Vilar stage Thursday, Dec. 29.

Courtesy photo

With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever. From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, Journey, and others.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll 2 comes to VPAC Friday, Dec. 30.

Courtesy photo

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of America’s longest-running film festivals. The annual festival is held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride. Mountainfilm is a dynamic nonprofit organization and festival that celebrates stories of indomitable spirit and aims to inspire audiences through film, art and ideas. There’s nothing more important than keeping our planet safe and healthy. That is the mission of Mountainfilm on Tour, which features a collection of culturally rich, adventured-packed and engaging documentary short films that align with its mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Each film is thought-provoking – some inspirational, some just plain fun.

For more information: Visit VilarPAC.org .