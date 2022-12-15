VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼
- What: VPAC’s 25th Anniversary Winter Season
- When: Now through April 20
- Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek
- Cost: Pick 3 shows, save 15%; Pick 5 shows, save 20%; Pick 8 shows, save 25%
- More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/packages
This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to Beaver Creek. In addition to the recently installed Ripetto Family Chandelier – a 205-piece Chihuly Chandelier – above the grand staircase, the venue is also debuting a new, state-of-the-art sound system.
The full winter schedule is available online at vilarpac.org, but there’s also opportunity to pick multiple shows and save big. The VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 and 4-Pack options are now available for select shows and are transferable to friends and family.
Pick 3/5/8
- Pick 3 shows, save 15%
- Pick 5 shows, save 20%
- Pick 8 shows, save 25%
Show listings available in the Pick 3/5/8 Package (subject to change) include:
- Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band
- Dec. 23: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – Holiday Spectacular
- Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll – Part 2
- Jan. 11: Rising Appalachia
- Jan. 17: Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili
- Jan. 14: Joe Pera Comedy In Ice
- Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged
- Jan. 23: Interpreti Veneziani
- Feb. 2: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with the Colorado Symphony
- Feb. 3: Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
- Feb. 5: An Evening with Sarah Jarosz
- Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats
- Feb. 10: Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Feb. 14: Aris Quartet
- Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”
- Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon
- Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
- March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
- March 10: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- March 15: Croce Plays Croce
- March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
- March 18: Pat Green
- March 20: Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk
- March 25: BalletX Presents Sidd: A Hero’s Journey, A World Premiere Ballet
- March 28: Tel Aviv Wind Quintet with Pianist Yaron Kohlberg
- March 30: Garrison Keillor Tonight
- April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents MUSE
Visit VilarPAC.org/packages to pick your own package.
Ticket 4-Pack
In addition to the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 ticket package, special 4-Pack offerings are available for select shows. Receive a discount when you buy tickets in a group of four to select performances. To book, select price type 4-PACK at seat selection.
Show listings in the Ticket 4-Pack (subject to change) include:
- Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band
- Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll
- Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged
- Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats
- Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”
- Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon
- Feb. 23: Our Planet Live in Concert
- Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
- March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
- March 16: Justin Willman
- March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s
- April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents Muse
Show listings available in both packages are subject to change. Visit vilarpac.org for the full lineup of performances coming to Beaver Creek this winter.
