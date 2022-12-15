 VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼ | VailDaily.com
VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼

Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band will be performing holiday hits, timeless jazz and contemporary swing Dec. 22.
Courtesy photo
If you go …
  • What: VPAC’s 25th Anniversary Winter Season
  • When: Now through April 20
  • Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek
  • Cost: Pick 3 shows, save 15%; Pick 5 shows, save 20%; Pick 8 shows, save 25%
  • More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/packages

This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to Beaver Creek. In addition to the recently installed Ripetto Family Chandelier – a 205-piece Chihuly Chandelier – above the grand staircase, the venue is also debuting a new, state-of-the-art sound system.

The full winter schedule is available online at vilarpac.org, but there’s also opportunity to pick multiple shows and save big. The VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 and 4-Pack options are now available for select shows and are transferable to friends and family.

Pick 3/5/8

  • Pick 3 shows, save 15%
  • Pick 5 shows, save 20%
  • Pick 8 shows, save 25%

Show listings available in the Pick 3/5/8 Package (subject to change) include:

  • Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band
  • Dec. 23: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – Holiday Spectacular
  • Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll – Part 2
  • Jan. 11: Rising Appalachia
  • Jan. 17: Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili
  • Jan. 14: Joe Pera Comedy In Ice
  • Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged
  • Jan. 23: Interpreti Veneziani
  • Feb. 2: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with the Colorado Symphony
  • Feb. 3: Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
  • Feb. 5: An Evening with Sarah Jarosz
  • Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats
  • Feb. 10: Branford Marsalis Quartet
  • Feb. 14: Aris Quartet
  • Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”
  • Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon
  • Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
  • March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
  • March 10: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • March 15: Croce Plays Croce
  • March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
  • March 18: Pat Green
  • March 20: Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk
  • March 25: BalletX Presents Sidd: A Hero’s Journey, A World Premiere Ballet
  • March 28: Tel Aviv Wind Quintet with Pianist Yaron Kohlberg
  • March 30: Garrison Keillor Tonight
  • April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents MUSE

Visit VilarPAC.org/packages to pick your own package.

Ticket 4-Pack

In addition to the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 ticket package, special 4-Pack offerings are available for select shows. Receive a discount when you buy tickets in a group of four to select performances. To book, select price type 4-PACK at seat selection.

Show listings in the Ticket 4-Pack (subject to change) include:

  • Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band
  • Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll
  • Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged
  • Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats
  • Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”
  • Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon
  • Feb. 23: Our Planet Live in Concert
  • Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
  • March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
  • March 16: Justin Willman
  • March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s
  • April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents Muse

Show listings available in both packages are subject to change. Visit vilarpac.org for the full lineup of performances coming to Beaver Creek this winter.

