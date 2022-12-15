VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼

Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band will be performing holiday hits, timeless jazz and contemporary swing Dec. 22.

Courtesy photo

What: VPAC’s 25 th Anniversary Winter Season

Anniversary Winter Season When: Now through April 20

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Pick 3 shows, save 15%; Pick 5 shows, save 20%; Pick 8 shows, save 25%

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/packages If you go …

This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to Beaver Creek. In addition to the recently installed Ripetto Family Chandelier – a 205-piece Chihuly Chandelier – above the grand staircase, the venue is also debuting a new, state-of-the-art sound system.

The full winter schedule is available online at vilarpac.org, but there’s also opportunity to pick multiple shows and save big. The VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 and 4-Pack options are now available for select shows and are transferable to friends and family.

Pick 3/5/8

Pick 3 shows, save 15%

Pick 5 shows, save 20%

Pick 8 shows, save 25%

Show listings available in the Pick 3/5/8 Package (subject to change) include:

Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band

Dec. 23: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll – Part 2

Jan. 11: Rising Appalachia

Jan. 17: Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili

Jan. 14: Joe Pera Comedy In Ice

Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged

Jan. 23: Interpreti Veneziani

Feb. 2: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn with the Colorado Symphony

Feb. 3: Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Feb. 5: An Evening with Sarah Jarosz

Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats

Feb. 10: Branford Marsalis Quartet

Feb. 14: Aris Quartet

Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”

Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon

Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

March 10: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

March 15: Croce Plays Croce

March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

March 18: Pat Green

March 20: Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk

March 25: BalletX Presents Sidd: A Hero’s Journey, A World Premiere Ballet

March 28: Tel Aviv Wind Quintet with Pianist Yaron Kohlberg

March 30: Garrison Keillor Tonight

April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents MUSE

Visit VilarPAC.org/packages to pick your own package.

Ticket 4-Pack

In addition to the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 ticket package, special 4-Pack offerings are available for select shows. Receive a discount when you buy tickets in a group of four to select performances. To book, select price type 4-PACK at seat selection.

Show listings in the Ticket 4-Pack (subject to change) include:

Dec. 22: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band

Dec. 30: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N’ Roll

Jan. 21: Joe Nichols Unplugged

Feb. 8: The Peking Acrobats

Feb. 16: Parsons Dance – “The Road”

Feb. 19: Piff the Magic Dragon

Feb. 23: Our Planet Live in Concert

Feb. 28: Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

March 9: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

March 16: Justin Willman

March 17: Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s

April 5: Cirque Flip Fabrique presents Muse

Show listings available in both packages are subject to change. Visit vilarpac.org for the full lineup of performances coming to Beaver Creek this winter.