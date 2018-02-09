VVF’s YouthPower365 ‘Dollars for Scholars’ program adds three scholarships

Students and parents interested in applying for these or any of the more than 20 different types of scholarships offered via YouthPower365’s Dollars for Scholars program can visit youthpower365.dollarsforscholars.org or contact the Vail Valley Foundation at 970-777-2015. This year’s scholarship application process closes March 1.

AVON — The Vail Valley Foundation announced three new scholarships for local high school graduates.

The Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365 Dollars for Scholars scholarship program now also includes:

• The Tom Bashford Dream Builders Scholarship.

• The Explorers Scholarship.

"Each spring, our valley's incredible generosity is on display when we come together as a community and help our young people take one more step toward fulfilling their dreams. We are very pleased and honored to have Vail Health, The Tom Bashford Dream Builders and the Explorers Scholarship join us in this continued effort to make Eagle County a wonderfully supportive place."Melisa Rewold-ThuonExecutive director, YouthPower365

• The Vail Heath Employee Dependent Scholarship.

Tom Bashford Dream Builders Scholarship

The Tom Bashford Dream Builders Scholarship will support a student of Eagle Valley High School, Battle Mountain High School or Vail Christian High School planning to major in architecture, interior design or general engineering. The $4,000 award will go to one student in memory of local architect Tom Bashford, who passed away in March, 2017. The scholarship is being given by the Peter-Murray Development Foundation.

The Explorers Scholarship

The Explorers Scholarship will support an Eagle Valley High School student who would like to broaden their horizons and attend a school outside of the state of Colorado. Students who wish to explore different locales, cultures and demographics are encouraged to apply. The $4,000 award will go to one deserving student, and is awarded on behalf of EVHS alumni Taylor, Hannah and Laura Claydon. The scholarship is being given by the Peter-Murray Development Foundation.

Vail Health Employee Dependent Scholarship

Vail Health Employee Dependent Scholarships are offered to children and legal dependents of current, full-time (12-months or longer) employees of Vail Health.

These four-year, merit-based scholarships are intended for Eagle County graduating seniors who display academic excellence (3.0 or higher) with a desire to further their education in the fall year of application.

About Dollars for Scholars

YouthPower365's Dollars for Scholars is a program of Scholarship America. It's a single point of entry to access a majority of the scholarships available to students in Eagle County.

In 2017 the program provided 67 students more than $260,000 in awards from 16 different scholarships. The Vail Valley Foundation provides the Dollars for Scholars application process, facilitates candidate selection and manages the scholarships as a free service to the community, allowing all scholarship donations to go directly to students.

"Each spring, our valley's incredible generosity is on display when we come together as a community and help our young people take one more step toward fulfilling their dreams," said Melisa Rewold-Thuon, executive director of YouthPower365. "We are very pleased and honored to have Vail Health, The Tom Bashford Dream Builders and the Explorers Scholarship join us in this continued effort to make Eagle County a wonderfully supportive place for students to take their first steps toward career and college readiness."

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.