Walczyk finishes in 10th to advance to men’s moguls finals at Winter Olympics

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete and Breckenridge resident Dylan Walczyk was one of the first athletes to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games before the official opening ceremonies.

Walczyk competed in the first round of qualifying in men’s moguls Thursday, Feb. 3, in the early hours in the U.S. and late evening in Beijing.

The competition took place at the brightly lit Genting Snow Park, where 30 athletes took to the course in order to try to qualify for the finals. Of the 30 athletes, 10 advanced to the finals, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, while the other 20 get another chance to qualify.

Athletes are judged on three principles, including their turns, which makes up 60% of the score; speed, which makes up 20%; and their two jumps, which completes the final 20%. All scores are out of 100 total points.

The competitors wasted no time in putting together some solid runs as Cole McDonald, 18, from Park City, Utah, scored high early on in the competition.

In his first Olympics, McDonald scored 47 points from his turns while receiving 49.2 points on his jumps and speed to combine for 76.2 points and finish in fifth place to advance to the finals.

In Walczyk’s Olympic debut, he put down one of the cleanest runs in the opening round of competition. According to the color commentators on the broadcast, Walczyk didn’t do anything massive, but he did what he had to in order to hopefully secure a spot in the final.

Walczyk’s turns through the moguls almost looked effortless as he garnered a score of 47.8 alongside a 49.3 on jumps and speed. Walczyk combined for a score of 75.86 to move him into eighth place at the time.

Walczyk was forced to watch nine other competitors to see if he would stick in eighth in order to advance. That included Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury, who is one of the most accomplished mogul skiers in the sport.

Kingsbury put together the best run of the first qualifying round, scoring 81.15 points, which no one else touched. Second place finished 2 points behind Kingsbury’s score.

Ludvig Fjällström from Sweden was the last skier to displace Walczyk as Fjällström scored 76.20 to move into seventh place and advance to the finals.

Walczyk finished in 10th to secure his spot in Saturday’s final. Walczyk and McDonald were the only two American men to secure their spot in the opening qualifying round.

Americans Nick Page finished in 21st, and Bradley Wilson did not finish the course after taking a rough turn and dipping out of the marked moguls course.

Page and Wilson will compete in the second round of qualifying at 3 a.m. Saturday, when the top 10 from the 20 competing athletes will advance.

Walczyk and McDonald will be in the finals, which begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

