Walk to End Alzheimer’s exceeds fundraising goal

Volunteers hand out symbolic flowers to walkers Sept. 24 in Eagle Ranch. Each color represents a different connection to Alzheimer’s.

Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily

Nearly 300 people volunteered, gathered and donned purple for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle Ranch on Sept. 24.

In its fifth year, the charity walk aims to contribute to the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia by leading the charge and funding for global research, risk reduction, early detection and quality care and support. In just a few short months, the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s was able to contribute over $150,000 to that goal, which exceeded the original amount it set out to raise by $20,000.

“This year we had 30 corporate and organization sponsorships and over half of them have been with us since our second year in 2019. We are so fortunate to live in an area where our businesses and community organizations support us in the fight for an end to Alzheimer’s,” said Melinda Gladitsch, the volunteer chairperson of the event.

Eventgoers were greeted with coffee from Starbucks in Avon and breakfast goodies from Ridley’s and Costco. Fiesta’s Café and Cantina served breakfast tacos and Ace Hardware in Gypsum brought out several Big Green Eggs to grill up everything from cinnamon rolls before the walk to beef brisket for folks to enjoy afterward.

The route was about 2 miles along and took walkers along the pedestrian paths in Eagle Ranch and through downtown before coming back to Brush Creek Park under beautiful and clear Colorado skies.

“I think it was our best year yet,” Gladitsch said. The charity walk had shrunk during the pandemic and the organizing committee was happy to see so many people in person again.

“Of course, our Colorado fall weather provided the backdrop but I observed more smiles, laughter, family gatherings and friends getting together who don’t always see each other but gather because of their common interest in the fight to end Alzheimer’s,” Gladitsch said. “Everyone attending has a personal connection with the disease and sharing your story with others can be very cathartic.”

“I was blown away by the sheer abundance of volunteers that showed up with a can-do attitude,” said Melanie Thibodeau, development manager for the greater Boulder and mountain region for the Alzheimer’s Association in Denver.

“Among our volunteers were students from Eagle Valley High School National Honor Society who helped us out at the registration areas. Plus, we enjoyed entertainment from Mountain Harmony, Helmet and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team,” Gladitsch said.

The money raised goes toward research and programs funded by the Alzheimer’s Association, which is the third largest fundraiser for the cause behind the Chinese government and the United States government, and the world’s largest nonprofit fundraiser.

According to the latest statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, the cost of health care and long-term care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementia are substantial and dementia is one of the costliest conditions in society. In addition to that, 55% of primary care physicians caring for people with Alzheimer’s report there are not enough dementia care specialists in their communities to meet patient demands.

“The 65 years and older demographic is the fastest growing population in Eagle County and our active seniors want to age in place, in their homes, and in the community they love. Our work with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is helping raise awareness and funding to provide needed research for treatments and a cure as well as services and support for those living with the disease today,” Gladitsch said. “We are seeing more and more people in our community affected by dementia and our help is critical.”

If you would like to help with next year’s Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can volunteer by contacting Gladitsch at gladmelinda@gmail.com . If you’d still like to donate this year, go to Act.Alz.org/RMWalk .