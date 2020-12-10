Walking in a winter wonderland: Vail lights up for holidays

Jake Proffit of Alpine Ice carves an ice sculpture for the Magic of Lights Vail Thursday in Vail. The events features half-a-million lights throughout a half-mile walk through Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail. (Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com)
Ski-themed lights make up the Magic of Lights Vail Thursday in Vail.
People walk through the Magic of Lights Vail Thursday in Vail. The event runs through Jan. 24. (Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com)
There are plenty of photo opportunities for the Magic of Lights Vail Thursday in Vail. The event opens to the public today and runs through the end of January.
Lit snowpeople light up for the Magic of Lights Vail Thursday in Vail. Consessions are available.