Walking Mountain Science Center hosts annual Halloween event Fright at the Museum Chris DillmannOctober 28, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Chris DillmannOctober 28, 2018Walking Mountains Science Center's Fright at the Museum event had costumes, telescopes, aliens and a little bit of learning in Avon on Saturday, Oct. 27. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVail Valley man Joel Cervantes killed in one-vehicle crash when his vehicle rolledAccident on I-70 EB MM168 near Avon, both lanes closed.Five years after purchase, Minturn Boneyard deal nears completionEl Niño could bring more snow to Colorado resorts in 2018-19 season