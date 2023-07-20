Walking Mountains’ backcountry hikes build a new kind of community

Riley Gaines (left), who leads guided backcountry and citizen science hikes for Walking Mountains Science Center, points out the pea pod structure of a lupine flower's seed pod.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Walking Mountains Science Center runs guided public backcountry and community science hikes in Eagle County every week from June through October. On Tuesday, I tagged along with the hike toward Mount Thomas and came back with a few more bug bites and a much greater sense of connection with nature.

To hike in the backcountry means traveling to a place that is an hour or more away from definitive medical care. Just reaching the trailhead of most backcountry hikes can be a challenge. The drive to the Mount Thomas trailhead involved traveling nearly half an hour past Sylvan Lake on a bumpy, and at times steep, dirt road. Part of the allure of backcountry hiking, however, is that the beauty of the trip begins with the drive. The trailhead alone was beautiful.

The topography of Mount Thomas and the surrounding area was such that views could be had throughout the hike. Early on, Riley Gaines, the Walking Mountains leader of the hike, pointed out the Sawatch and Elk mountain ranges, which stayed in sight for much of the journey. Gaines prefaced the hike with a plethora of instructions designed to ensure everyone stayed safe and enjoyed the hike.

“I’m always encouraging a pace that we can walk and talk at. Gives you a pretty good heart rate. We’ll take breaks along the way,” Gaines said.

Gaines is a certified interpretive guide and wilderness first responder with degrees in natural resource management and science education, meaning he has the knowledge and experience to provide a safe educational experience in the backcountry.

“I have all too much extra stuff with me. This backpack is, like, half first aid,” Gaines said. On the hike, he guided the group effortlessly through changing terrain, including a charred section of trees formerly burned in the Sylvan Fire, and a rocky section that challenged everyone’s balance.

An education in the forest

Gaines stopped periodically along the hike to allow the group to rest in the shade, or to point out and name flowers, mountains, and other ecological features. His training in natural science is what sets Walking Mountains hikes apart from other backcountry guided experiences; every Walking Mountains backcountry hike participant is guaranteed to walk away with more nature knowledge.

Riley Gaines (left) leads the hike through a charred stretch of forest that burned in the Sylvan Fire a few years ago. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Hiking through a section of trees that had been touched by the Sylvan Fire of 2021, Gaines noted that there was “a lot of charring low, which might be a good sign.” He explained that humans suppressing fires is a factor that contributes to the large size of today’s forest fires, a point that resonated deeply while standing among the blackened trees.

“When you suppress fires, and there’s all of this undergrowth that is there to burn, it can burn much more intensely. Historically, these places would burn a lot, but they would burn relatively low to the ground, and pretty fast. These trees are adapted to that. Their bark is thick enough to survive fire around them, but if you’re burning holes up to the crowns of the trees, then you can really kill a whole forest, and create really nasty fires,” he said.

Gaines pointed out and identified the numerous wildflowers that lit up the hillside — including yellow arnica, purple lupine, and Colorado’s state flower, the blue columbine — and explained how to distinguish between the three types of conifers by looking at the needles.

“If they’re in a bundle, if they’re plural, those are plural pines. If it comes off singular, that is either a spruce or a fir. A fir is flat, and a spruce is square,” Gaines said. The easiest way to check whether a needle is flat or square, Gaines explained, is to roll it between your fingers. A flat fir needle will not roll as easily as a square spruce.

Gaines also employs his expertise in leading Walking Mountains’ community science, or citizen science, hikes that take participants into the backcountry to work on the Colorado Pika Project, and the Colorado Alpine EcoFlora Project. Participating in these means a challenging hike, and the opportunity to contribute to scientific projects studying Colorado’s alpine species — all for free, and without any requirement of a science background.

The hike toward Mount Thomas yielded stunning views of the Sawatch and Elk mountain ranges. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

A community on the trail

Jane Chiappinelli, who is from Iowa, but shares a condo in Avon with her husband, went on her first hike with Walking Mountains, by her recollection, four or five years ago. Remembering that first hike, Chiappinelli said, “I had never really hiked before. I had just arrived from Iowa, so I wasn’t used to the attitude at all. I wasn’t in super good shape, because I had just quit working, and I used to work a lot. And it was that peak called Bald Mountain. It was just exhausting. I felt like I was crawling the last two miles. We were very close, and then it started to rain, and then I got really cold. It was a learning experience,” she said.

By contrast, Tuesday’s sunny and warm — if buggy — hike toward Mount Thomas was Ohio resident Bryan Daughtry’s first Walking Mountains backcountry hike experience, though he is no stranger to the outdoors, and used his knowledge to identify elk and a vulture for the group.

“I just love being in the outdoors, so anything I do out here, I just have a blast,” he said.

The hidden secret of the hikes is the feeling of community that spending a day adventuring together can build. Chiappinelli said that after the chaos of her first Walking Mountains hike, the people brought her back. “I met a lot of really nice people on the hike,” she said. Since then, she has been a regular fixture on Walking Mountains hikes, attending dozens, and even fighting through a leg injury to continue getting on the trails.

Riley Gaines (right) points out a pocket of resin on the gray trunk of a balsam fir, after teaching the group to tell the difference between fir, spruce, and pine trees. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Perhaps the most powerful takeaway from the hike was the understanding that this sense of community extended to the natural world. It was impossible to hike along trails traversed by elk and deer, paying extra attention to the trees and flowers, without recognizing humans’ role in the ecosystem. Gaines, among other things, discussed his pika research and the animals’ sensitivity to heat being an indicator of the effects of climate change in the high alpine, and, toward the end of the hike, cited humans’ ability to sweat in comparison to the way pika release heat, through their ears.

It can feel challenging to begin adventuring in the backcountry, exhausting to plan a backcountry hike, or potentially dangerous to head into the backcountry alone. The Walking Mountains hikes eliminate these factors by providing a ready-made group, a well-prepared leader, and knowledge about and connection with the natural world that can grow with each hike.

Learn more about and sign up for Walking Mountains Science Center’s guided backcountry and citizen science hikes on their website, WalkingMountains.org .