Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses

The Vail Valley Jet Center receives the 2022 Climate Impact Award.

Chris Cohen/Courtesy photo

Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night.

Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.

There is no universal standard for achieving Actively Green Certification, as the nature and challenges of each business are unique, but having the certificate affirms that a company is taking active strides to reduce their emissions and waste output, engage employees in green practices and help to inform the public about sustainable initiatives.

“We expect the businesses to make the goals that they want, and that certification really allows for more transparency and accountability,” said Melissa Kirr, the director of sustainability at Walking Mountains. “No one’s perfect, but all businesses have to look and see where they can make an impact and how they can continuously improve to make it better.”

Among the businesses highlighted at Thursday’s ceremony were the Mountain Recreation Field House in Edwards and the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, both of which received certification for the first time in 2022.

Brian Harrier, the general manager for the Westin Riverfront and Spa, said that the Westin location in Avon and its ownership have strived to set a high standard for sustainability practices in the hospitality industry. Some impactful initiatives at the resort include requiring staff and customers to engage in waste diversion practices, offering guests free public transportation services and using energy and water-efficient appliances, among others.

Harrier said that while sustainable practices were already a priority for the company, Actively Green allowed staff to get a more granular look at the impact of their day-to-day operations, and has helped identify opportunities to continue improving their efficiency and lowering their environmental impact.

The Westin Riverfront and Spa in Avon achieved first-time certification this year.

Chris Cohen/Courtesy photo

“We have 450 employees, so it’s a lot to change some of that behavior, but we’ve got some pretty substantial plans in the coming year that will take us above and beyond,” Harrier said. “We’re not ready to talk about those just yet, but we’re going to take this to the next step.”

In addition to celebrating two first-time certifications, Walking Mountains recognized the Alpine Bank locations in Vail and Avon, and Beaver Divers dive shop in EagleVail for becoming re-certified after previously losing certification. Companies that do not keep up with the program will lose their status, but can always choose to engage in the process again and restore their Actively Green certification.

Actively Green was originally created in collaboration with the town of Vail as a way to jumpstart climate action in local businesses ahead of the 2015 World Ski Championships. Now almost a decade old, over 400 local businesses have engaged in Actively Green training sessions, and certifications peaked at over 70 businesses before the pandemic.

Kim Langmaid, the founder of Walking Mountains and current mayor of Vail, spoke briefly at Thursday’s ceremony before heading to Colorado Mountain College to fittingly teach a class on sustainable business. She celebrated the impact of the program since 2013 and recognized the businesses that have begun to find their own sustainability paths.

“There’s not a destination, it’s a journey, and every single business is different,” Langmaid said. “You’ve all got different contexts, different people, different priorities, different sizes, so I just want to appreciate everything you do to try and figure out how to move forward.”

47 local businesses and organizations received Actively Green Certification in 2022.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

Kirr emphasized that while trying to attain Actively Green Certification is a useful path for many businesses, there are many options to engage with training and resources at Walking Mountains outside of the certification program. She invites anyone with questions about their sustainability practices to reach out to members of the Walking Mountains team and find actions that fit their operations.

“We have the certification as a kind of gold star, which is really important to businesses in the program, but we also want to provide resources to all of the businesses in our community — whether they’re going for a certification or they’re just trying to help our community reach the climate action goals,” Kirr said.

Vail Valley Jet Center wins Climate Impact Award

Walking Mountains recognized the Vail Valley Jet Center with the 2022 Climate Impact Award, given to an Actively Green business that has had “an incredible impact on the environment and our sustainable community in the valley” each year.

It may seem counterintuitive that an airport specializing in receiving private aircraft could win an award for positively impacting the environment, but Kirr said that the jet center is a great example of how all businesses, no matter the industry, can find areas in which to operate more sustainably.

“Are people going to stop flying? Probably not. So how can we be able to do that and also reduce however we can?” Kirr said. “The jet center has really been doing that and taking strides in all of their operations.”

Katherine Haywood, the systems administrator at the jet center, started the company on the Actively Green Certification track in 2014.

Kim Langmaid, the founder of Walking Mountains Science Center, celebrates the growth of the Actively Green Certification program.

Chris Cohen/Courtesy photo

“My thought behind it was just with the emissions that we’re putting out there with the planes and everything else, is there a way that we could somehow level that out as far as making our fixed base operation green as much as we can,” Haywood said.

Haywood said that they started small by enforcing recycling on site and purchasing local products instead of shipping from national brands. In the years since they have installed solar panels on their hangar roofs, swapped out 584 mercury light bulbs for LEDs, switched to the Holy Cross PuRE energy program and started offering sustainable aviation fuel to customers, a fuel made from feedstock that produces 25% less emissions than fossil fuels.

Through its efforts, the center has reached carbon neutrality for its base operations and it is not done yet. It has begun electrifying its ground vehicle fleet and has managed to convert around 50% of its vehicles so far, reducing 150 metric tons of annual carbon emissions. Haywood said that they have ordered the first electric fuel trucks available in the industry to help them reach 100% and are planning to expand their installation of solar panels on site.

Reducing climate impact, particularly in the aviation space, is an uphill battle, but the Vail Valley Jet Center’s years of commitment and investment in sustainable practices have had a measurable impact and provided a blueprint for others to follow.

“Their holistic approach to sustainability and the amount of change that they have implemented in the past year alone and their dedication to creating change has truly created a positive impact,” said Actively Green coordinator Rikki Borkowski in announcing the award. “I believe that this organization has shown incredible tenacity, and I look forward to what they achieve in years ahead.”