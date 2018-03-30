Walking Mountains event in July will honor organization’s founder and Vail Resorts

AVON — Walking Mountains Science Center every year hosts A Taste of Nature, a fundraising gala to celebrate its mission and accomplishments. This year's gala is Tuesday, July 10, and will celebrate the organization's 20 years of providing natural science education to the Eagle River Valley community.

At the gala, Walking Mountains will honor founder Kim Langmaid with the Reach for the Peak Award for her vision and drive, which have defined the organization. Vail Resorts will be honored with the Founder's Stewardship Award, which celebrates the company's contributions to the nonprofit and greater community. Accepting on behalf of the company will be Vail Resorts Chairman and CEO Rob Katz.

"Celebrating our 20-year milestone meant we wanted to find two very special honorees. Kim Langmaid, as the founder of Walking Mountains Science Center, felt like a natural choice, and Vail Resorts is one of the organization's longest and most steadfast partners and supporters," Walking Mountains President Markian Feduschak said. "This year's event will truly be special because of the honorees' contributions to this community."

As the nonprofit's founder, visionary and driving force, Langmaid is perhaps the most instrumental individual in the organization's history. She has since stepped down from the helm to focus on the sustainability aspects of Walking Mountains' aspirations.

In 2015, she helped launch Actively Green, the business sustainability program that has certified 57 businesses to date and was recognized in 2018 by the Global Sustainable Tourist Council as complying with their sustainability standards. Langmaid was also instrumental in helping the town of Vail, along with Vail Resorts, achieve its Sustainable Destination status, confirmed by the international organization Sustainable Travel International after a rigorous audit.

Vail Resorts has been a steadfast partner of Walking Mountains Science Center since its founding as the Gore Range Natural Science School. Beyond the company's support for the nonprofit's mission, Vail Resorts has also made great strides in creating a model of sustainability for resorts around the globe. The company's vision has helped create a culture of environmentalism for its flagship resort, Vail Mountain, and for every resort within the Vail Resorts family around the globe.

In addition to continuous efforts over the years, Vail Resorts recently announced Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint, the company's sustainability commitment to a zero net operating footprint by 2030. This includes a company-wide pledge for zero net emissions, zero waste to landfill and zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.

"We are honored and privileged to work alongside tremendous community partners such as Walking Mountains Science Center," Katz said. "We've collaborated for many years to bring together the mountains, our communities, employees, and guests to ignite a passion for the outdoors, conserve the natural environment and support our local communities for a bright, sustainable future."

As in past years, the event is expected to sell out. For table and ticket inquiries, contact Patty White, vice president and director of development, at pattyw@walkingmountains.org or 970-688-4164.