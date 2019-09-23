Walking Mountains founder Kim Langmaid joins faculty at Colorado Mountain College

Dr. Kim Langmaid, the founder and vice president of sustainability at Walking Mountains Science Center, has accepted a position as associate professor of sustainability studies at Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley at Edwards.

Markian Feduschak, president of Walking Mountains, offered his gratitude and congratulations to Langmaid.

“On behalf of Walking Mountains’ board and staff, we wish Kim all the best in her new role,” Feduschak said in a press release. “While she will certainly be missed in her full-time role here, we are pleased that she will maintain a senior consulting role at Walking Mountains and remain engaged with our board of directors. We are excited about the positive influence she will have on our local students and community leading the sustainability studies program at CMC Vail Valley.”

Anne Moll, dean of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences, Sustainability and Education at CMC, said the combination of Langmaid’s exceptional educational background, leadership skills, deep community involvement, and long-standing teaching and curriculum development at the college determined her appointment.

“She is a visionary individual, with the creation and development of Walking Mountains as a testament to her dedication and capacity to think locally but impact globally,” Moll said. “We are excited to have her vision of sustainability not only for rural mountain communities but for global impact.”

‘A commitment to inspire’

When Langmaid founded Walking Mountains in 1998 it reached 900 people, according said Paul Abling, Walking Mountains marketing and communications director. Today, the organization reaches more than 169,000 annually by providing opportunities to learn about the mountain environment through natural science and sustainability programs.

“All of my experiences starting and working with Walking Mountains have been driven by a commitment to inspire and develop our community through experiential environmental science and sustainability education,” Langmaid said. “This new opportunity as a professor of sustainability studies will continue that trajectory, educating and continually improving our community with an eye to the future.”

Langmaid earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at Colorado State University, a master’s degree in environmental studies from Prescott College and a Ph.D. in environmental studies from Antioch University New England. In addition to founding Walking Mountains, she is the former director of the graduate program at Teton Science Schools, and has taught in the environmental studies and sustainability education graduate programs at Prescott College.

At Colorado Mountain College, Langmaid was part of the original design team for the college’s bachelor’s degree in sustainability studies.

“My past experiences helping create the sustainability studies program at CMC and then teaching courses part-time as an adjunct faculty were extremely positive,” she said. “The students in this program are diverse and dedicated to making a positive impact. They are an integral and important part of our community and our future.”

A strengthened partnership

Feduschak noted Langmaid’s transition to CMC will create even stronger ties between the college and the science center, both of which serve the local community — and the world. Langmaid plans to continue the work she began at Walking Mountains regarding the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Sustainable Tourism Training programs and the Mountain IDEAL Sustainable Destination program, both of which have designated Vail as a sustainable mountain resort destination.

“Throughout Kim’s career, she’s been relentless in her vision for environmental sustainability and has a history of creating tangible results,” Feduschak said. “Her work is even more important now due to our community’s growth and significant local and global environmental concerns.”

Colorado Mountain College and Walking Mountains are both founding members of the Climate Action Collaborative for Eagle County. Walking Mountains has multiple staff members and interns who have been or are currently enrolled in the sustainability program at CMC.

“We are pleased that Walking Mountains will be able to strengthen its partnership with CMC due to Kim’s experience at both organizations,” said Feduschak.