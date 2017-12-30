Walking Mountains Science Center hosts holiday recycling event on Jan. 13

AVON — Did you know Americans create 25 percent more trash during the holidays? On Saturday, Jan. 13, several organizations are teaming up to host a Post-Holiday Recycling Event for hard-to-recycle items.

This provides the community an option to incorporate reuse and recycle options and reduce their environmental impact during the holidays. The event will take place at Walking Mountains Science Center, 318 Walking Mountains Lane in Avon, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of Eagle County are encouraged to take advantage of this easy and affordable option to dispose of unwanted recyclables.

A wide variety of items will be accepted including bulbs and batteries, Christmas lights, electronics, Styrofoam and textiles, and paper shredding also will be available. Fees will apply for electronics, bulbs, batteries and paper shredding.

Electronic recyclables include electronic devices that are used for entertainment media such as movies, music, video games and their accessories. Computer monitors, CPUs, CD/DVD/VCR players, radios, printers, keyboards, televisions, stereos, speakers, game stations and other similar items will be accepted.

Residents who anticipate bringing large loads to the event are highly encouraged to provide advanced notification by calling 970-476-3511. Staff from the various host organizations will be managing all aspects of the event, including accepting materials, collecting fees and sorting the items into appropriate containers in preparation for shipment to Denver.

For questions about the event or for more information about recycling, call 970-476-3511. Sponsors of the event include Walking Mountains Science Center, Vail Honeywagon, Dart Container Corporation and the town of Avon.