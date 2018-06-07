Walking Mountains Science Center starts summer programs

AVON — Walking Mountains Science Center, with three operations between Vail and Avon, is offering summer programs for all ages, interests and abilities from its campus in Avon to its Nature Center in Vail and Nature Discovery Center atop the mountain.

Starting Saturday, June 9, Walking Mountains Science Center's summer programs begin, operating from its three diverse locations across the valley.

Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon

Weekly adult programs offered out of the organization's Avon campus, such as bird watching guided walks are a leisurely way to discover the natural world of Colorado. Naturalists who lead the daily Nature Walks and the Early Bird, Bird Walks on Mondays and Wednesdays are trained to tailor their programs to their audience, not just read off a script. The monthly Science Behind series delves deep into a new topic each month, which this season will include Sound: Exploring Chamber Music with Bravo! Vail, Permaculture and Wine Tasting.

Children too young for the nonprofit's Summer Science Camp can participate in the Earthkeepers program, for children ages 3-5, Mondays and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon; or Nature Tykes, for children 6-35 months on Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Pre-K programs are designed to introduce young children to the wonders of nature and are appropriate and engaging for the age ranges.

Vail Nature Center, Vail

Right across Gore Creek from the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater among the fields of flowers is the Vail Nature Center.

This year's programs will be held out of a yurt while the old homestead headquarters gets a much-needed makeover. Programs for families include S'mores & More, stargaze with Stories in the Sky and spot some wildlife with Beaver Pond Tours. Think like a Trout Fly Fishing for Kids is a program that is meant to help kids reconnect with nature and learn some outdoor skill.

The popular Guided Backcountry Hiking program is offering new trails to explore this year, as well as an opportunity to join the Hiking Club to save big and go far. Families can explore the majesty of Colorado's public lands with the half-day hikes, and more experienced hikers can journey deep into the Colorado wilderness with full-day hikes.

Nature Discovery Center, Atop Vail Mountain

Discover the beauty of Colorado's environment with a bird's eye view. Atop the Eagle Bahn Gondola on Vail Mountain, most ages and abilities can enjoy guided daily Nature Hikes and Nature Talks to expand their knowledge and appreciation of the Rocky Mountain wilderness.

Walking Mountains will also offer various programs at partner locations like campfire educational programs at the Gore Creek and Yeoman Park Campgrounds and guided hikes at Meadow Mountain, just outside of Vail. Other partner programs include Edible and Medicinal Forage Field Day, the booth at the Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show on Sundays, a guided hike with National Geographic's 2012 Adventurer of the Year, Hiking through History with the Eagle County Historical Society and special programs for children.

Visit ww.walkingmountains.org/fun to view a full list and schedule of programs and location hours and directions.