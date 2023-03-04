Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series continues with ‘Reflection’

Emmett Brennan's 'Reflection: A Walk with Water' highlights the water crisis happening in Los Angeles while simultaneously conveying the value water has in every part of the world. In the film, Brennan joins a group of other activists on a long and compelling journey that follows the length of the Los Angeles aqueduct in order to raise awareness about the ongoing water crisis.

Courtesy photo

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series continues on Tuesday, March 7, with “Reflection: A Walk with Water.”The Emmett Brennan film delves into the importance of water and the essential role it plays in all communities and ecosystems, and will screen at 6:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards.

IF YOU GO … What: “Reflection: A Walk with Water,” a part of the Sustainable Film Series When/Where: Riverwalk Theater, Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: Free ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org

The award-winning film highlights the water crisis happening in Los Angeles while simultaneously conveying the value water has in every part of the world. In the film, Brennan joins a group of other activists on a long and compelling journey that follows the length of the Los Angeles aqueduct in order to raise awareness about the ongoing water crisis. The Los Angeles aqueduct has not only caused water to be rerouted from natural sources, but has severely drained the water table, while leaving areas vulnerable to intense wildfires, and releasing toxic particulate matter into the air.

Along his journey, Brennan meets a number of cultural leaders, environmental activists, and indigenous community members that reiterate the importance of the human relationship with water. Embedded throughout the film are inspiring real-life stories of local community members changing the narrative and creating a more viable home for which water can thrive throughout the state of California.

These people are answering important questions like: “Can we do modern human life without this kind of impact?” and “How do we work with water to support conditions for life?”

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series raises awareness and encourages dialogue about the most urgent issues facing society today. “Reflection: A Walk with Water” is the perfect embodiment of this goal, as the film presents deeply entrenched water issues that may be solvable with simple creative solutions.